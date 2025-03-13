Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Jackson Road water outage and road closure for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Jackson Road from Rebecca Lane to Spencer Lane for water main leak repair. Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

Jackson Road is closed from Rebecca Lane to Chestnut Drive, and traffic will be detoured to both to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

