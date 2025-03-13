Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 13th – 17th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brought a mix of sun and rain, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms made brief appearances, particularly in the afternoons and evenings.

As we head into the weekend, expect an active weather pattern with increasing rain chances, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures by Sunday.

Thursday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 75°F, and there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

By Thursday night, skies cleared up with only a slight chance of lingering showers before 7:00pm, and temperatures dipped to a mild 54°F with calm winds shifting southeast.

Friday brings a 50% chance of showers, mainly after 11:00am, under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach 79°F, but winds will pick up, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

For Friday night, rain chances increase significantly, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Winds will remain strong, and temperatures will hold at a mild 61°F.

Saturday will be an active weather day, with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout, some potentially producing heavy rainfall. The high will be near 73°F, with gusty south winds up to 25 mph.

Saturday night will remain unsettled, with continued rain and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to 46°F as winds shift southwest at 10 mph.

By Sunday, conditions improve as rain clears out, leaving behind mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 56°F. Winds from the northwest will be breezy, reaching up to 20 mph.

It will be chilly Sunday night, with mostly clear skies and a low around 35°F.

Looking ahead, Monday promises a return to sunshine with highs rebounding to 65°F, followed by a mostly clear and mild Monday night with a low of 47°F.

After a wet and windy weekend, the start of the new week looks bright and calm.