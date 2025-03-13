Clarksville Police report final missing teen Layne Brand has been located

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that Layne Brand, the last of two juveniles reported as runaways last week, has been located and is safe.

Authorities first issued an alert on March 10th, 2025, seeking public assistance in locating 15-year-old Lila Cole and 16-year-old Layne Brand after they voluntarily left a residence on Waters Edge Drive on March 8th. Initial reports indicated they may have traveled to Miami, Florida, via Atlanta, Georgia.

Cole was found safe earlier in the investigation, but efforts continued to locate Brand. With her now accounted for, CPD has closed the case on their disappearance.

The department expressed gratitude to the public and media for their assistance in spreading awareness. No further details have been released at this time.