61.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 13, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police report final missing teen Layne Brand has been located
News

Clarksville Police report final missing teen Layne Brand has been located

News Staff
By News Staff
Layne Brand
Layne Brand

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that Layne Brand, the last of two juveniles reported as runaways last week, has been located and is safe.

Authorities first issued an alert on March 10th, 2025, seeking public assistance in locating 15-year-old Lila Cole and 16-year-old Layne Brand after they voluntarily left a residence on Waters Edge Drive on March 8th. Initial reports indicated they may have traveled to Miami, Florida, via Atlanta, Georgia.

Cole was found safe earlier in the investigation, but efforts continued to locate Brand. With her now accounted for, CPD has closed the case on their disappearance.

The department expressed gratitude to the public and media for their assistance in spreading awareness. No further details have been released at this time.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Terminal Road water outage for water main leak repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information