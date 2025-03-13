61.6 F
Miss Lucille’s Galentine’s Event Returns with Drinks, Deals, and Delight

By Tony Centonze
Taylor and Gena Albertia, LaRae Davenport
Taylor and Gena Albertia, LaRae Davenport

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The folks at Miss Lucille’s recently sent out an invitation, “Whether you’re a long-time fan of Miss Lucille’s or looking for a new tradition with your gal pals, Galentine’s Sips & Strolls promises an evening filled with fun, friendship, and fabulous finds.”

The event was free to attend, with lots of food and drinks available for purchase. Miss Lucille’s Ella Dowdy said, “Tonight is a night out for the ladies. It’s a chance for them to shop some unique Valentine’s Day offerings, have a drink, and just hang out with the girls.

“This is our second year. We had such great feedback from our guests last year, we decided to bring it back. We’re hoping to have between 500 and 1,000 guests tonight. Our vendors are awesome. They decorate, bring in new inventory, and put items on sale. Everyone did something a little special for tonight.”

