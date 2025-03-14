77.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 14, 2025
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Struggles in ASUN Opener, Falls 7-0 to North Alabama

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Stumbles Against North Alabama at Governors Tennis Courts Friday. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Stumbles Against North Alabama at Governors Tennis Courts Friday. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Alabama in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-5, 0-1 ASUN) did not receive the early point with losses on courts two and three. Glen Arnet and Tom Bolton were defeated by Birtan Duran and Nazar Fedoryshyn, 2-6. On court three, Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro fell to Samuel Balfour and Lachlan Brian, 6-3. 

The Govs fell in straight sets in singles matches. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Lipscomb for a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Alberto Altur/Izan Orgiles and Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, unfinished
  2. Birtan Duran/Nazar Fedoryshyn def. Glen Arnet/Tom Bolton, 6-2
  3. Samuel Balfour/Lachlan Brian def. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3

Singles

  1. Lachlan Brian def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-0, 6-1
  2. Izan Orgiles def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 6-4
  3. Alberto Altur def. Tom Bolton, 6-4, 6-3
  4. Birtan Duran def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 6-1
  5. Nazar Fedoryshyn def. Glen Arnet, 6-1, 6-2
  6. Satoru Nakajima def. Javier Tortajada, 6-0, 6-3
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
