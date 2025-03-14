APSU Men’s Tennis Struggles in ASUN Opener, Falls 7-0 to North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Alabama in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (4-5, 0-1 ASUN) did not receive the early point with losses on courts two and three. Glen Arnet and Tom Bolton were defeated by Birtan Duran and Nazar Fedoryshyn, 2-6. On court three, Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro fell to Samuel Balfour and Lachlan Brian, 6-3.
The Govs fell in straight sets in singles matches.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Lipscomb for a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Results
Doubles
- Alberto Altur/Izan Orgiles and Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, unfinished
- Birtan Duran/Nazar Fedoryshyn def. Glen Arnet/Tom Bolton, 6-2
- Samuel Balfour/Lachlan Brian def. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3
Singles
- Lachlan Brian def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-0, 6-1
- Izan Orgiles def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 6-4
- Alberto Altur def. Tom Bolton, 6-4, 6-3
- Birtan Duran def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 6-1
- Nazar Fedoryshyn def. Glen Arnet, 6-1, 6-2
- Satoru Nakajima def. Javier Tortajada, 6-0, 6-3