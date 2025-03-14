APSU Men’s Tennis Struggles in ASUN Opener, Falls 7-0 to North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Alabama in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-5, 0-1 ASUN) did not receive the early point with losses on courts two and three. Glen Arnet and Tom Bolton were defeated by Birtan Duran and Nazar Fedoryshyn, 2-6. On court three, Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro fell to Samuel Balfour and Lachlan Brian, 6-3.

The Govs fell in straight sets in singles matches.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Lipscomb for a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

