APSU Track’s Alexis Arnett Earns Spot on ASUN All-Academic Team

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field sprinter Alexis Arnett was named to the Academic All-Atlantic Sun Conference Team, the league announced, Thursday.

In the classroom, Arnett has a 3.91 GPA while working towards her nursing degree.

On the track, Arnett captured two personal bests and five Top 10 results across Austin Peay State University’s six meets during its 2025 indoor season.

The Union City, Georgia, native began her season by helping the Governors’ 4×400 relay team win the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker with a time of 3:46.53; she then helped APSU take second in the 4×400 at the Commodore Challenge, January 11th. That same meet, Arnett set a personal-best with a 26.31-second 200-meter dash.

Arnett’s next Top 10 finish came at Louisville, PNC Lenny Lyles Invite, January 31st, when she placed ninth in the 400-meter dash.

Arnett posted a career-best 56.56 400-meter dash in the preliminary of the ASUN Indoor Track & Field Championships, February 27th, before earning an eighth-place finish in the finals of the event.

Arnett and the Governors begin their 2025 outdoor season at Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, March 21st-22nd, George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, Georgia.

2024-25 ASUN Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Postseason Awards

Track Athlete of the Year: Colbi Borland, Lipscomb

Field Athlete of the Year: Joia Perry, Central Arkansas

Freshman of the Year: Lariah Wooden, EKU

Scholar Athlete of the Year: Smilla Kolbe, North Florida



Academic All-ASUN Team

Smilla Kolbe*, North Florida

Mackenzie Barnett*, Lipscomb

Colbi Borland, Lipscomb

Liza Corso, Lipscomb

Kylie Coleman, Central Arkansas

Heloise Louiset, Queens

Alexis Arnett, Austin Peay

Carleigh Bynum, West Georgia

Anna Richardson*, Lipscomb

Nicole Shepherd, North Florida

Jansen Story, Bellarmine

Anna Bommes, Central Arkansas

* denotes number of career Academic All-ASUN honors