Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Battles to Split Results at UNA Tournament

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Earns One Win, One Loss in UNA Tournament Play. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballFlorence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team picked up a dominant 4-1 win over Tusculum before falling to Chattanooga 3-0 at the UNA Tournament, Friday, at the UNA Beach Volleyball Courts.

The Govs started the day strong against Tusculum, securing victories in 4-of-5 pairings. Grace Austin and Jordan Morris led the charge with a straight-set win, while Alyson Cooper and Jordyn Beneteau added another convincing victory. The duo of Gabriella Mackenzie and Bailey Lasater, along with Emma Loiars and Angelena Greene, also claimed wins to secure the match.

Against Chattanooga, Austin Peay State University battled hard but were unable to pick up a win, getting swept by the Mocs.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team now turns their attention to the ASUN Crossover in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 28th.

Results vs. Tusculum

Austin Peay 4, Tusculum 1

  1. G. Austin/J. Morris (APSU) def. M. Willis/R. Gallagher (TU) 22-20, 21-10
  2. H. Marsh/B. Smith (TU) def. A. Clark/E. Freel (APSU) 21-14, 21-10
  3. A. Cooper/J. Beneteau (APSU) def. S. Richmond/M. Johnson (TU) 21-11, 21-13
  4. G. Mackenzie/B. Lasater (APSU) def. K. Murphy/K. Mercado (TU) 21-13, 21-11
  5. A. Greene/E. Loiars (APSU) def. K. Oppenhuis/L. Tea (TU) 22-20, 11-21, 15-11

Results vs. Chattanooga

Chattanooga 3, Austin Peay 0

  1. M. Willis/R. Gallagher (UTC) def. G. Austin/J. Morris (APSU) 22-20, 21-10
  2. H. Marsh/B. Smith (UTC) def. A. Clark/E. Freel (APSU) 21-14, 21-10
  3. S. Richmond/M. Johnson (UTC) def. A. Cooper/J. Beneteau (APSU) 21-11, 21-13
