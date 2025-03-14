Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis loses to North Alabama, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to North Alabama in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (4-9, 0-1 ASUN) earned the early doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen took a 6-3 victory over Emma Ansorge and Mathilde Delaney. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel defeated Ada Karabacak and Lena Karlovcan 6-2.
Denise Torrealba took the APSU Govs’ sole singles with her 6-0, 6-4 victory against Ansorge on the second court.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Lipscomb for a Sunday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Results
Doubles
- Stanislava Bobrovnikova/Eeva Ristola def. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba, 6-3
- Sophia Baranov/Luca Bohlen def. Emma Ansorge/Mathilde Delaney, 6-3
- Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Ada Karabacak/Lena Karlovcan, 6-2
Singles
- Stanislava Bobrovnikova def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 6-3
- Denise Torrealba def. Emma Ansorge, 6-0, 6-4
- Ada Karabacak def. Asia Fontana, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
- Eeva Ristola def. Luca Bohlen, 6-4, 6-2
- Mathilde Delaney def. Pauline Bruns, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1
- Senum Ocal def. Elena Thiel, 6-4, 6-2