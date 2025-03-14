61.9 F
Clarksville Galentine’s Day Celebrates 14 Years of Friendship and Women-Owned Businesses

By Tony Centonze
Victoria Stephens, Jeanette Stephens and Yolanda Gonzalez
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Karen Richards hosted her 14th annual Clarksville Galentine’s Day at Cafe 931 this year.

“This is my 14th year,” Richards said with a smile. “I started doing this in Clarksville in 2014. I used to work for Parks & Rec., and the TV show Parks & Rec is where the idea started. Today we have 20 vendors, all local women-owned businesses.

“This event has more of a party feel. The women who come in get food, beverages, and a chance to network and meet new people. A lot of these vendors offer services like health, beauty, and coaching – we have a Disney mom to help plan their vacations and bakers offering fresh baked goods.

“My husband and I don’t really do Valentine’s, and girls are always looking for an excuse to do gal pal things, so … It’s all about celebrating friendship. I like to invite women I’ve just met so we can cultivate our friendships. And Cafe 931 is amazing. They are good friends of ours. They started as a taco bar during the pandemic, and their business keeps growing. Claudia Oakes is the owner. They have a great menu, and tonight, the bar is open.”

