Flood Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville and Montgomery County, effective from 1:00am CT Saturday through late Saturday night.

Middle Tennessee is forecasted to receive between 2 to 5 inches of rain, with localized higher amounts possible. This excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Poor drainage areas and urban locations are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding.

Potential Impacts

Rising water levels may cause flooding in flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams could overflow their banks.

Urban and poor drainage areas may experience water buildup.

Travel could be affected by water-covered roads and hazardous conditions.

Precautionary Measures

Residents in flood-prone areas should stay alert and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Authorities recommend monitoring local weather updates and having an emergency plan in place.

For additional safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Stay weather-aware and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this weekend’s heavy rain event.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.