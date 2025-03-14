Wind Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee, effective from 10:00pm Friday, March 14th, 2025 until midnight Saturday night, March 15th.

Forecasted Conditions:

Winds: South winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Stronger Gusts Possible: Thunderstorms may produce even higher wind speeds.

Potential Impacts:

Unsecured outdoor objects could be blown around.

Tree limbs may be downed, posing a risk of power outages.

Strong winds could make driving hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Safety Precautions:

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items and use caution when traveling, particularly in open areas or on elevated roadways.

For updates, monitor local weather reports and be prepared for changing conditions throughout the advisory period.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.