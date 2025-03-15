Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Battles Lipscomb in Sunday Matchup

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts in-state Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb for a Sunday matchup at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (4-5, 0-1 ASUN) dropped a 7-0 decision to North Alabama on Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Lipscomb (6-7, 1-0 ASUN) opened ASUN play with a 4-3 win against Bellarmine. Despite the Knights claiming the doubles point, the Bisons won four singles matches for the win.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the two teams, with the Bisons leading the all-time series 14-7. The last meeting was a 7-0 Bisons win on April 14th in Nashville.

