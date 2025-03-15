CECA Tennessee Artist Fellow Stacy Kranitz to Share Her Vision at Frist Art Museum on March 27th

Clarksville, TN – Smithville artist Stacy Kranitz, who recently received the 2025 CECA Tennessee Artist Fellowship from Austin Peay State University, will speak at the Frist Art Museum on Thursday, March 27th at 6:30pm.

This event is free and open to the public, with seating available on a first come, first served basis. The museum will stay open until 8:00pm so patrons can enjoy the venue after Kranitz’s talk.

The CECA Tennessee Artist Fellowship was created to celebrate contemporary art and to support the continued creative work of exceptional Tennessee artists. Unlike other fellowships, nominations and applications from artists are not solicited. Rather, a committee of faculty members from Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design compiles a list of outstanding artists from across the state and selects the fellowship recipient.

Through the generous support of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), the selected artist receives $5,000 to aid in the creation of new artwork and additional funding for an artist lecture.

To learn more about the CECA Tennessee Artist fellowship, contact The New Gallery Director/Curator Michael Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu .

About Stacy Kranitz

Working within the documentary tradition, Stacy Kranitz makes photographs that acknowledge the limits of photographic representation. Kranitz was born in Kentucky and currently lives in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Tennessee. She is a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow. Additional awards include the Michael P. Smith Fund for Documentary Photography (2017), a Southern Documentary Fund Research and Development grant (2020), a Puffin Foundation grant (2022), and a Center for Documentation Fellowship (2023). Her work was shortlisted for the Louis Roederer Discovery Award (2019).

She has presented solo exhibitions of her photographs at the Diffusion Festival of Photography in Cardiff, Wales (2015); the Rencontres d’Arles in Arles, France; the Cortona on the Move festival in Cortona, Italy (2022); and the Tennessee Triennial (2023). Her photographs are in several public collections including the Harvard Art Museum; the Museum of Fine Art, Houston; and Duke University’s Archive of Documentary Arts.

She works as an assignment photographer for publications including Time, National Geographic, The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, and Mother Jones. Her first monograph, As it Was Give(n) to Me, was published by Twin Palms in 2022. It was shortlisted for a Paris Photo–Aperture Foundation First Photobook Award.

To learn more about Kranitz, visit her website or follow her on Instagram @stacykranitz .

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design , Creative Writing , Music , and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.