Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 16th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will improve the intersections of SR 112 and SR 76 by grading, draining, and constructing retaining walls.

Temporary lane closures will be in place daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Davidson County – I-24

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

3/13: 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a triple right lane closure on I-24 westbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 57.2 – 59.2).

Barrier wall and guardrail repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 eastbound for barrier wall and guardrail repair at Exit 50A.

Milling.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating double lane closures on I-24 eastbound for milling uneven asphalt (MM 62.2).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

Nightly 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

Daily, there will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

Grading, drainage, and construction at Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily, 1:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks in both directions on I-40 for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).

Davidson County – I-440

Milling.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating double lane closures on I-440 westbound to mill uneven asphalt (MM 0.3).

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double lane closures on I-440 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-440 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure work (MM 7 – 7.5).

Davidson County – I-65

Overhead sign installation.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures for overhead sign footing installation (MM 79.8).

Barrier wall and guardrail repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-65 in both directions for barrier wall and guardrail repair (MM 91).

Street light conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating single lane closures in both directions at the I-65 ramp to I-24 (Exit 88) for LED street light conversion.

Davidson County and Cheatham County – I-24

Sign replacement.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 27 – 40).

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 75).

Dickson County – I-40

Sensor installation.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for Mainline Weigh In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 167.9 – 168.3).

Aerial fiber installation.

LOOK AHEAD: 3/30, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson rest areas (MM 169).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Humphreys County – I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be a temporary right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the installation of fiber (MM 139). One lane will remain open at all times.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

