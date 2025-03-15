67.2 F
News

Clarksville Police Department Responds to Mysterious 2:00am 911 Call, Discovers Stabbing Victim

Clarksville Police on the scene.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 2:00am this morning,  Clarksville Police Department (CPD)officers responded to a welfare check at Campville Mobile Home Park on Cedarcrest Drive after receiving a 911 call on the translator line regarding a possible rollover crash.

Upon arrival, officers did not find an overturned vehicle but instead discovered an unconscious male lying beside a running vehicle, bleeding from apparent stab wounds.

Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures before the victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives from CPD’s Special Operations Unit, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded to investigate and process evidence. Preliminary findings suggest that this was an isolated incident involving a prearranged meeting between individuals.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, only limited details can be released at this time.  However, there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the public.  This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

