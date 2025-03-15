NASA+ Goes Live as SpaceX Crew-10 Nears the International Space Station

Florida – NASA’s live arrival coverage of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission is underway on NASA+ as NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov make their way to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock at approximately 11:07pm CT Sunday, March 15th. Dragon is designed to dock autonomously, but the crew aboard the spacecraft and the space station will monitor as it approaches and docks to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

When the hatches open at about one hour and 45 minutes after docking, Crew-10 will join the Expedition 72 crew of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Don Petitt, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner.

