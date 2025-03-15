Safety First! Why Every Driver Needs to Check for Recalls Now

Clarksville, TN – A recent public opinion survey commissioned by Stellantis, maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, found that 43% of vehicle owners don’t know how to check their vehicles for safety recalls. For drivers who own new cars and trucks and who get regular updates from their dealerships, that might not be a problem. However, for those who own an older or used vehicle, who have moved recently, or who drive a vehicle they do not own, it’s important to know how to check.

Unrepaired safety recalls can pose serious risks to drivers, passengers, and other road users, leading to injury or even death. A vehicle can have a safety recall even if it seems to function normally, so it’s important to take the recall seriously—regardless of how the vehicle performs. The Takata airbag recall, for example, can shoot shrapnel through the cabin of a vehicle, potentially causing life-threatening injuries to passengers.

In 2024, CARFAX estimated that more than 57.7 million vehicles in the United States had an open safety recall—roughly one in five vehicles on the road. While drivers do have to find the time to take their vehicle into an authorized dealership or repair technician, all safety recall repairs are provided at no cost to the customer, regardless of whether the vehicle is still under warranty or registered in their name.

To check for recalls, drivers can visit CheckToProtect.org and enter their license plate number or look up their 17-character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to instantly learn if they have any safety recalls on their vehicle. If they do have an open safety recall, they can click a button to find their closest dealership for a free recall repair appointment.

When customers bring a vehicle in for a recall repair, they only need to provide enough personal information for the dealer to contact them when the repair is complete. Recall repairs can take as little as one hour, and customers can ask dealers about ride share vouchers, loaner cars, and other transportation services they may offer.

New recalls are issued regularly, so it’s important to check for recalls when doing other routine maintenance. According to NHTSA, in 2023, more than 34 million vehicles were recalled. Owners are notified by their automakers through the mail, announcements are made in news coverage, and dealerships and state DMVs will reach out directly—but for many drivers, the convenience of checking online is the easiest way to confirm your vehicle is recall-free.

Checking for and repairing vehicle safety recalls is a simple way to make the roads safer for everyone this year.