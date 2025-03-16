APSU Baseball Suffers Heartbreaker as Lipscomb Rallies Late for 8-6 Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Lipscomb, 6-8, Sunday, in their series finale at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Roland Fanning sent Lyndon Glidewell to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He went six innings with four strikeouts, allowing one run on four hits and three walks.

Tanner Lyne had the start for the Bisons, his fourth of the season. He went 3.2 innings with one strikeout, allowing five runs on six hits.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | The Governors got in the run column first with the help of two homers in the inning. Gus Freeman began the inning with a single through the left side of the infield. Cole Johnson followed up with a double off the left center wall. Both runners in scoring position wouldn’t matter because Brody Szako launched his third home run of the year to put the APSU Govs up 3-0. Lyne retired the next two batters on three pitches, but Trevor Conley did some damage, hitting his second home run of the year, extending the lead to 4-0.

Bottom 3rd | John Bay began the bottom of the third with a solo homer out to left field and extended the Governors lead, 5-0.

Top 5th | Damion Kenealy Jr. was hit by a pitch to begin the top of the fifth. Kai Holm then walked after drawing the count full. Jacob Tobias then drove in Kenealy Jr. on a single to left for the Bisons’ first run of the game.

Top 7th | Landon Slemp relieved Glidewell on the mound to begin the seventh inning. He gave up a home run to Holm which cut the Govs lead to three runs, 5-2.

Top 8th | The Lipscomb bats heated up for six runs in the eighth. Parks Bouck led off the inning with a walk, then advanced to second on a base hit from David Coppedge. Chance Cox came into the game in relief for Slemp and walked Ryan Austin on four straight balls. Solomon Washington then entered the game for Cox. With bases loaded, Kenealy Jr. homered to left field for a grand slam on the first pitch he saw to give Lipscomb their first lead of the game. Washington was able to record two more outs before allowing another run off a double by Brady Miller to score Tobias. Jake Berg had a two-out walk to bring up Bouck. Bouck singled through the right side of the infield to score Miller for a 5-8 Bisons lead.

Bottom 9th | The APSU Govs had two quick outs to begin the ninth, but they weren’t ready to back down just yet. Bay doubled down the left field line, and Cameron Nickens followed up with a double of his own to score Bay. That would be the only run the Govs could come away with in the final inning.

Wrap Up

Kaleb Kantola walked away with the win to improve to 1-2 on the season. He threw four innings with five strikeouts. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and five walks.

Washington was given the loss after throwing one inning with three strikeouts. He fell to 1-1 after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk.

Notables

Szako: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R – Has hit a home run in two of his last three games.

1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R – Has hit a home run in two of his last three games. Bay: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R – Hit a home run in each of his last two games.

2-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R – Hit a home run in each of his last two games. Conley: 1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI – Six-game streak recording an extra-base hit.

1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI – Six-game streak recording an extra-base hit. Glidewell: 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K – Recorded his second quality start of the season.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will travel to Tennessee Tech for another midweek matchup. The game will be played on Tuesday at 6:00pm at Bush Stadium at the Averitt Express Baseball Complex in Cookeville, Tennessee.