Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Struggles Against Lipscomb, Fall 5-2 in Conference Play

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 5-2 loss to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Michael O. Buchanan Tennis Complex.
Austin Peay (4-6, 0-2 ASUN) took the early doubles point with wins on courts two and three.
On court two, Glen Arnet and Tom Bolton defeated Antoine Testaud de Marchain and Oskar Szymcak, 7-6 (7-4). Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro took a 7-6 (9-7) win over Oliver Thoeny and Giovanni Ciocca on court three.
Arnet claimed the APSU Govs’ lone singles win with his 6-4, 6-4 win over Antoine Testaud de Marchain on court five.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Drake in a Thursday 10:00am match in Des Moines, Iowa.
Results
Doubles
- Juan Lombisano/Fancundo Perlov def Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, 7-5
- Glen Arnet/Tom Bolton def. Antoine Testaud de Marchain/Oskar Szymcak, 7-6 (7-4)
- Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro def. Oliver Thoeny/Giovanni Ciocca, 7-6 (9-7)
Singles
- Oskar Szymczak and Giovanni Becchis, 6-3, 4-6, 3-0, retired
- Giovanni Ciocca def. Sota Minami, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
- Juan Lombisano def. Tom Bolton, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0
- Fancundo Perlov def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 6-1
- Glen Arnet def. Antoine Testaud de Marchain, 6-4, 6-4
- Oliver Thoeny def. Javier Tortajada, 6-1, 6-4