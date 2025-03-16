Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Struggles Against Lipscomb, Fall 5-2 in Conference Play

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 5-2 loss to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Michael O. Buchanan Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (4-6, 0-2 ASUN) took the early doubles point with wins on courts two and three.

On court two, Glen Arnet and Tom Bolton defeated Antoine Testaud de Marchain and Oskar Szymcak, 7-6 (7-4). Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro took a 7-6 (9-7) win over Oliver Thoeny and Giovanni Ciocca on court three.

Arnet claimed the APSU Govs’ lone singles win with his 6-4, 6-4 win over Antoine Testaud de Marchain on court five.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Drake in a Thursday 10:00am match in Des Moines, Iowa.

Results

Doubles

Singles