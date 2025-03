Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Edged by Lipscomb 4-3 in Bowling Green Showdown

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 4-3 to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Micael O. Buchanan Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (4-10, 0-2 ASUN) picked up one doubles win on court three. Elena Thiel and Asia Fontana took a 6-1 win over Kameliia Tytarenko and Sofiia Zhylchuk.

The Governors earned singles wins on courts 2, 4, and 6.

Denise Torrealba took a 1-6, 7-6, 10-4 win against Rut Galindo on court two. Luca Bohlen defeated Serafima Bobrovnikova, 6-0, 6-3 on court four. On court six, Thiel defeated Tytarenko, 6-3, 7-6.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Jacksonville, Florida, for a March 23rd 9:00am match at North Florida.

