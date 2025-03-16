Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 16th–20th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring a mix of clouds, sunshine, and breezy conditions, with temperatures fluctuating from chilly lows in the 30s to warm highs in the 70s.

While the beginning of the week remains dry and pleasant, rain chances increase midweek before cooler temperatures return toward the weekend.

Sunday afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures holding steady at around 48 degrees. A west-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph may bring gusts up to 20 mph, making it feel a bit cooler.

Sunday Night will see clearing skies, with mostly cloudy conditions gradually giving way to mostly clear skies. The temperature will drop to around 30 degrees, with a light northwest wind at 5 mph.

Monday will bring sunshine and a slight warm-up, with a high near 59 degrees. Winds will be calm in the morning before shifting southwest at around 5 mph later in the day.

It remains mostly clear Monday night, with temperatures dipping to 43 degrees. A south wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep conditions relatively mild.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week so far, with a high near 73 degrees under sunny skies. A south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph could bring gusts up to 25 mph, making for a breezy but pleasant afternoon.

Tuesday Night will become mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Winds will continue from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Wednesday sees a shift in the weather pattern, with a 40% chance of showers developing after 1:00pm. Skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will reach around 72 degrees. However, winds will pick up from the south at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

There is a 50% chance of showers before 1:00am Wednesday night as a cold front moves in. The temperature will drop to 38 degrees under partly cloudy skies, with west winds at 15 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees. A west-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph could bring gusts up to 25 mph, reinforcing the crisp feel.

Thursday Night will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling to a chilly 32 degrees, marking the return of colder nights.

Overall, the week will bring a mix of warm and cool temperatures, with midweek rain chances and gusty winds before cooler and drier conditions settle in toward the weekend. Be prepared for the fluctuating temperatures and changing conditions as the week progresses!