Clarksville Police Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Roedeer Drive

Clarksville, TN – At 12:46pm on Sunday, March 16th, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call reporting an unwanted guest at 1047 Roedeer Drive.

The homeowner, feeling uncomfortable with the individual’s presence, left the residence and requested police assistance.

Officers are currently on scene, working to negotiate with the individual and urging him to exit the home.

No further details are available at this time. Clarksville Police currently have Roedeer Drive shut down in front of the residence.