Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) report that at 4:29pm, the barricaded suspect, 43-year-old Dainmus Hudson, was taken into custody without incident.

After prolonged negotiations, officers used the public announcement (PA) system to communicate with him, ultimately persuading him to surrender peacefully. Hudson has multiple outstanding warrants, including one for probation violation.

No other information is available for release at this time.