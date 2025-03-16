Marsha Blackburn Report: The Flag of Terror Will Not Be Tolerated

Washington, D.C. – Since Hamas’ barbaric attack on Israel on October 7th, many of our nation’s universities have abandoned their Jewish students. Instead of providing a secure place to learn, they have become hotbeds of antisemitism, anti-American hatred, and open support for terrorism.

This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the widespread failure from our nation’s colleges to protect Jewish students. One thing should be clear: With President Donald J. Trump back in the Oval Office and Republicans in the majority, pro-Hamas activists and colleges are going to face consequences and be held accountable.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I introduced the Federal Workforce Freedom Act to put a stop to collective bargaining agreements between federal agencies and labor unions, which harm productivity, increase labor costs, and reduce investment. Nearly 200 TSA officers employed at the taxpayers’ expense spend their work days focused on matters important to labor unions instead of keeping Americans safe, and I applaud the Trump administration’s recent action to help make our government more efficient. Read more here.

I also introduced the NCAA Accountability Act, which would establish due process protections for student athletes, coaches, and universities that are under investigation by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for rule violations. The NCAA has an unacceptable history of backroom deliberations that unfairly punish athletes, coaches, and universities, and we must ensure student athletes who work their entire lives to compete at the college level are not bogged down by inconsistent investigations conducted by an organization that continues to move the goalposts. Read more here.

I introduced the Restoring Law and Order Act in response to the violence plaguing communities across America. In Tennessee, Memphis has experienced a series of shockingly violent crimes. We need to increase funding for law enforcement, root out weak crime prosecutors and judges, and keep violent criminals locked up. It is sad that Washington Democrats have made heroes out of criminals and turned police officers into villains. We need to ensure law enforcement officers can hunt down violent criminals and keep Tennesseans safe. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week I introduced the Romance Scam Prevention Act, which would require dating apps and services to notify users who have interacted with a person removed from the app about fraud. In 2023, Tennesseans over the age of 60 lost $43 million due to scams targeting the elderly. The legislation would put critical safeguards in place to protect all dating app users – but especially senior citizens – from fraudulent schemes. Read more here.

Last November, the American people returned President Trump to the Oval Office with a mandate to restore common sense in government—especially on the issue of protecting women and girls. While President Trump and congressional Republicans are working to carry out this mandate and protect women, Democrats are trying their best to stop us. Read more about this in my weekly column here.