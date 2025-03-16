Tiny Thai Town Brings a Taste of Thailand to Customs House Museum

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in collaboration with the local Thai community, recently transported visitors to the heart of Thailand with its immersive Tiny Thai Town cultural event.

With great passion to share the rich beautiful story of their native home, Jop Hall and Samruay Sellers worked diligently to carefully curate the event. Attendees were treated to a unique opportunity and unforgettable experience as they explored and learned about Thailand’s rich culture in various forms, tasting deliciously prepared homemade traditional Thai cuisine, participating in interactive games and activities, and enjoying a charming display of traditional Thai dance performances.

Mrs. Hall started the event by sharing a quick history lesson about her country’s past. Thailand holds a unique place in Southeast Asian history as the only country in the region that was never colonized by Western powers. Through strategic diplomacy and modernization efforts, Thai leaders skillfully navigated pressures from European nations, preserving the country’s sovereignty while neighboring nations fell under colonial rule. This independence has played a significant role in shaping Thailand’s strong national identity and cultural pride today.

We learned that Thailand’s official language, Standard Thai, has evolved over centuries, influenced by interactions with neighboring regions and various ethnic groups within the country. The audience participated in learning simple phrases used in everyday exchanges of pleasantries, including the proper customs of greeting in the masculine and feminine tenses of the Thai language.

Dance holds a revered place in Thai culture, serving as both entertainment and a medium for storytelling. Traditional Thai dance can be categorized into folk dances and classical court dances. Folk dances vary across the country’s diverse regions and ethnic groups, reflecting local traditions and lifestyles. In contrast, classical dances have been refined over centuries, often drawing inspiration from ancient myths and religious stories.

During the event, performers adorned in traditional Thai costumes showcased dances that exemplify the graceful characteristic of Thai artistry. These performances offer a glimpse of the country’s artistic heritage and the stories that have been passed down through generations.

Thai cuisine is celebrated globally for its harmonious balance of flavors – spicy, sweet, sour, and salty. The culinary traditions of Thailand have been shaped by historical interactions with neighboring cultures and by early European influences. Dishes such as Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles) and Gaeng Khiao Waan Gai (Green Curry with Chicken) exemplify the exquisite culinary complexity and regional variations of Thai food.

Thai food is also very well known for being one of the healthiest cultural cuisines as well. At the event, attendees savored a large, delicious selection of traditional dishes, providing a sensory journey through Thailand’s diverse culinary landscape. This tasting experience not only delighted the palate but also offered a wonderful insight into the cultural significance of food in Thai society.

Beyond the scheduled performance and tasting event, the museum hosted The Tiny Thai Town exhibit that ran from January 6th through March 1st, 2025. The exhibit featured photographs, maps, and textiles that vividly depicted Thailand’s serene landscapes and daily life. Visitors were able to explore traditional Thai architecture, agricultural practices, community life, and get a glimpse into the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The interactive displays delved into various facets of Thai culture, covering topics such as traditional crafts, religious practices, and everyday customs, offering a comprehensive understanding of Thailand’s societal norms and values. Visitors were encouraged to immerse themselves in the rich traditions that define Thai life.

The organizers wanted to extend a very special thank you and recognition to those who contributed and helped to make this cultural event possible. Thank you to Jiew Poolas and Chris Poolas, the owners of The Thai Bowl Restaurant for organizing the food tasting event along with their generous team of volunteers.

Thank you to Armi Rhodes and the Clarksville Chapter of Asian Pacific Islanders. Thank you to Terri Jordan and Frank Lott at the Customs House and Cultural Center. Thank you to Natthinee Chantharagnkun and The Tourism Authority of Thailand. Thank you to Thai Association of Tennessee. Thank you to Takumi Hot Pot and BBQ.

Tiny Thai Town is part of an annual project by Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center to promote learning and celebrate all the different countries and heritages of Clarksville’s diverse citizens who contribute to our town’s depth and richness.

“In the Bible it say’s in Ecclesiastes 4:12 A cord of three strands is not easily broken, and it is our diversity that makes Clarksville strong.” ~ Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Photo Gallery