APSU GIS Center Teams Up with Vanderbilt for Cutting-Edge LiDAR Traffic Study

Clarksville, TN – You will soon notice an interesting-looking white box near a busy intersection as you drive around Clarksville.

Fear not: it’s there to enhance your safety.

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) GIS Center will support a research project with Vanderbilt University and the Clarksville Street Department. This project will enhance public safety using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology to analyze the travel patterns of cars, pedestrians, and cyclists in Clarksville.

The project aims to deploy LIDAR technology, known for creating detailed 3D models through pulsed light, to gather data on traffic behaviors and improve safety. Unlike traditional license plate readers or red-light cameras, LIDAR offers a nonintrusive and comprehensive way to study traffic without compromising privacy.

Vanderbilt University secured a state grant for this project, with Austin Peay providing data analysis and assistance. This funding is part of a broader initiative led by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) through the Transportation Network Growth Opportunity (TNGO) initiative.

TNGO awarded $2.9 million in grants to position Tennessee as a mobility research and development leader. Under GIS experts’ guidance, the APSU GIS Center will assist in setting up LiDAR systems, collecting geographic data, and analyzing it to improve traffic flow and safety.

“This collaboration aims to address traffic safety proactively,” said Cara Ince, Vanderbilt’s research and innovation public partnerships director. “With the data we collect, we can design interventions that reduce accidents and improve the flow of traffic in Clarksville.”

Dr. William Barbour, a senior research scientist at Vanderbilt, recently demonstrated the technology at Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road, which will be the project’s first data collection site in Clarksville. The data collected will optimize signal timings and contribute to future city planning.

“By employing LIDAR technology, we can receive almost instantaneous feedback on traffic interventions,” Barbour said. “This data helps us make informed decisions to enhance road safety in real time.”

APSU’s involvement strengthens the partnership between local institutions and provides students with experience in cutting-edge technology for collecting and analyzing geographic data, preparing them for careers in this rapidly advancing field.

“LIDAR provides a unique opportunity to gather data without infringing on privacy,” said Dr. Mike Wilson, director of the APSU GIS Center. “It allows us to monitor traffic patterns effectively and safely. We’re eager to see how this data can influence street designs for improved safety.”

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.

Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government.