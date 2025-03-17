Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 16th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 16th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Charlie B is an adult female Australian Shepherd/Golden Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, very sweet and will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever family. Charlie is very energetic and good with dogs but might just be a lot for older dogs but she just has so much love to give. Meet and greets are required if there are other fur siblings in the home. Come take her for a walk in the yard and see what a wonderful girl she is! Very intelligent breed mix and easy to train.

July is a young Female Anatolian Shepherd mix puppy. She is vetted and will be spayed and chipped before heading to her new family. July is a puppy and will need time and patience with her training. She will probably be a medium/large size girl.

Ren is a beautiful male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He is very playful and was very excited and curious about the other dogs in the play yard and showed no signs of nervousness or distress. Meet and greets are required with other dogs in the home.

Berry is an adult male Domestic Long hair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained so he can go home the same day. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Manchester is a very handsome adult male Domestic Longhair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be chipped and neutered upon adoption. Come see this sweetheart in the Cat Room.

China is a young adult female Siamese. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. China enjoys curling up with her people and will make a fabulous companion. She can be found in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions. Often we highlight pets also available at our Fort Campbell Facility as well 931.472.5820



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

String Cheese is an adult female Domestic LongHair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is super snuggly and enjoys running around playing with all her toys and does well with children and other cats. She will need a family willing to continue her grooming and keeping her beautiful coat brushed.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Odessa is a 7 month old female Domestic longhair. She is fully vetted, spayed, FIV neg and litter trained. She is super sweet and loving. Odessa does need a calmer home with adopters able to give her the time, space and ability to slowly decompress and adjust to her new environment.

Once she settles in she is so loving and fun. Looking for a great companion then she’s your girl.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212, text or leave a message, or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, house trained and very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a great jogging or hiking companion. She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931-627-1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is a lovely 8 year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Don’t let her age deter you, she is very active, friendly and loving. Marta is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and microchipped. She enjoys her long walks, car rides and just being with her people. She is good around children but does need to be the only dog in the home. Marta can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Buckley is a 3 year old ( approximately) large, Brindle male Boxer. He is affectionate, athletic, friendly, funny and very playful. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW negative and house trained. He loves playing with other dogs and enjoys playing tug of war with his ropes. He does prefer a cat free home.

When he is done playing he turns into a big couch potato and enjoys snuggling with his people. Buckley would love a big fenced yard and an active family who will take him on all kinds of adventures!

You can find Buckley and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Caroline is a very sweet female mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel trained. Caroline takes a few minutes to warm up but once she does she just loves being with her people. She will most likely need to be the only dog just due to her not wanting to share attention.

She is very smart and will be easy to train and once you show her where to go potty outside she will catch on very quickly. Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.



For more information about Caroline and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Leena is a 2 year old female Blue Point Siamese. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Leena does need to be the ONLY pet in the home and prefers a calm home without children. She might do fine with older (teenage) kids who will respect her space but she is very shy and takes a while to warm up to her people and environment.

Once she has settled in she loves to be held and enjoys watching nature shows with birds on the TV. Leena would love a bed/cat condo or tree by a window so she can watch her world. Leena will need a family experienced with shy cats and be able to give her time and patience to settle in on her own terms and not force her out of her comfort zone. She is a beautiful girl and will make a wonderful addition.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Rooster is an adult, large mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs, cats and children. Rooster is affectionate, playful, gentle and very smart. He has a truly delightful personality. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Rooster’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/rooster or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bishop is a 3 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained but awaiting his neutering. He does well with other dogs but does need to be fed in a kennel or separate from other dogs as he prefers not to have others around him when food is in the picture! Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if renting or you live on Post.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Doc is a young male Beagle Terrier mix. He is crate/house trained, fully vetted and neutered. Doc does well with small to medium dogs and with slow introductions might do fine with larger ones too. He does need a NO cat home though please.

He does fine with children, loves chewy toys and antlers to keep him occupied if he needs to be kenneled. Doc is truly a delight and he has so much love to give to a very lucky family.

For more information call: 931-801-1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing