Clarksville’s A&G Diesel Powers Up at NTEA Work Truck Week 2025

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this March, the A&G Diesel and Truck Beds team traveled to Indianapolis to take part in NTEA Work Truck Week 2025, the premier event for the truck industry.

This annual gathering brings together manufacturers, distributors and industry leaders to showcase the latest in work and everyday truck solutions.

During the event, the A&G team had the incredible opportunity to connect with key industry partners, including Mil-Spec Liner and CM Truck Beds, as they continue to push innovation and durability forward. The event provided a platform to collaborate, exchange ideas, and strengthen relationships within the truck industry.

A highlight of the trip was the chance to meet and dine with Mo Brings Plenty, the renowned actor and advocate, best known for his role in the Paramount Network’s series Yellowstone.

The A&G team not only enjoyed great conversations but also had the privilege of capturing memorable moments through photography with him.

Reflecting on the experience, Scott Denney shared, “I am very blessed to be part of this team. We had dinner for three nights with the best and largest company leaders in the truck bed business. I am also blessed for their friendship and support. God is great—can’t wait to share the blessings with our great customers.”

As A&G Diesel and Truck Beds continues to grow and serve the Clarksville community, the insights and connections from Work Truck Week 2025 will play a key role in bringing the best truck solutions to their customers.

For more updates and behind-the-scenes moments from NTEA Work Truck Week 2025, follow A&G on social media.

For more information on A&G Diesel and Truck Beds visit www.aandgdiesel.com