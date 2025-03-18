APSU’s Samantha Miener named ASUN Pitcher of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – After helping lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a perfect start to Atlantic Sun Conference play, senior pitcher Samantha Miener was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Miener pitched 10.2 innings across a pair of starts, where she allowed just seven hits and no earned runs, while holding opponents to a .179 batting average.

The Highland, Illinois native captured her eighth win of the season after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings in the second game of Austin Peay State University’s series against Bellarmine, leading the Governors to a 4-0 win against the Knights. She surrendered five hits – all singles –across 76 pitches.

The following day, Miener allowed just a pair of hits in 4.2 innings of work in APSU’s 6-4 victory to clinch APSU’s first ASUN series sweep since April 2023.

This season, Miener is third in the ASUN with eight wins in the circle – which are tied for 35th in the NCAA – while her 14 starts are second in the league and rank 11th nationally.

Miener is the first Governor to earn an ASUN weekly honor this season and becomes just the second Governor to win the ASUN Pitcher of the Week award, after APSU alum Jordan Benefiel won the award twice during her collegiate career (5/6/24 and 3/27/23).

Miener and the rest of the Governors return to action later this week when they face Southern Indiana in a Wednesday 4:00pm midweek game at the USI Softball Field in Evansville, Indiana. After facing the Screaming Eagles, the Govs return to Clarksville for an ASUN series against Lipscomb, Saturday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

