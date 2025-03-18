Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Troy Industries, Inc.

Clarksville, TN – This month’s Chamber of Commerce Veteran’s Business of the Month is Troy Industries, Inc. Owner Stephen Troy moved the small arms components and accessories manufacturing company from Massachusetts to Clarksville, TN in 2021, investing more than $7 million into the move and the new facility, and pledging to create as many as 75 jobs in the local economy.

Stephen Troy, Jr. is a retired Massachusetts State Trooper, a retired member of the Air Force and a successful entrepreneur. His commitment to service and passion for designing high-performance weapons have propelled his law enforcement, military, and business career.

According to the company’s website, “Troy Industries, Inc. designs, markets and manufactures innovative, advanced small arms components, accessories, and weapons for professional, duty and civilian use. These technologically advanced and professionally constructed products set the industry standard for absolute reliability and flawless performance under intense conditions. We are honored to have the trust and support of discerning shooters, Special Ops, law enforcement and military personnel worldwide.”

We asked Troy’s Dan Klepacz about the benefits of moving to Clarksville.

“The decision to relocate from Massachusetts to Clarksville, Tennessee has been beneficial. When we initiated the move in 2021 it was driven by Massachusetts’ increasingly restrictive environment for firearms manufacturers.

Tennessee’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce have provided Troy with access to a pool of qualified candidates, including veterans, which aligns with our recruitment goals.

Additionally, Clarksville’ strategic location, near Nashville and Fort Campbell, offers advantageous transportation links for efficient supply chain management and distribution. The overall move to Tennessee has positioned Troy in a more supportive environment, contributing positively to our operations and growth.”

Benefits of working with local leadership?

“We have received substantial support from local leadership in Clarksville. It has fostered an environment conducive to achieving our sales and growth objectives. Our relocation was met with enthusiasm and assistance from Representative Mark Green, Governor Bill Lee, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board. There has been a great collaborative effort from state and local leadership that has created a wonderfully supportive atmosphere for us.”

Are there advantages to being located in a military town?

“Absolutely. Our proximity to Fort Campbell gives Troy distinct advantages, such as a skilled workforce, particularly veterans transitioning to civilian employment, which aligns with our commitment to hiring those with military experience. Additionally, being in a military town fosters strong community support and collaboration, enhancing our ability to serve military and law enforcement personnel effectively.”

Who are some of the companies Troy works with?

“We partner with local companies like AXEM and DFM Arms while collaborating with leading names in the firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson and Colt.”

What’s next for Troy Industries?

“We remain committed to innovation in the firearms industry, with a strong focus on product development and strategic partnerships. Recently, we launched a range of new products, including the Troy Patrol Rifle (TPR) tailored for the Law Enforcement market, as well as the Kryptos suppressor, recently named the quietest suppressor on the market, and TLR series rifles – the MK11 CSASS and MK12 SDMR – available across all markets.

We invite everyone to visit our website, www.worldoftroy.com, and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates.”

Troy’s flagship product, Folding BattleSights, and other products, including rails, slings, and full weapon upgrades, are widely recognized as top-quality weapon enhancements. Today, TROY is one of America’s largest suppliers of OEM small arms accessories, with a wide-ranging and highly satisfied customer base of military and law enforcement personnel.