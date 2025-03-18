Clarksville Gas and Water Department observes Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) joins the national observance of Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day today! This important day is a time when communities such as ours give recognition to employees who provide one of their most valuable assets—their natural gas utility.

The official Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is March 18th because that is the date of the New London, Texas, school explosion in 1937 that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety. Safety is a vital aspect to natural gas distribution and the employees of distribution companies endeavor to make natural gas delivery as safe as possible through employee training, systems inspections and public outreach.

This annual nationwide event is a time to build public awareness about the hard work done by the employees of the Clarksville Gas Department who safely deliver natural gas to over 30,000 customers and maintain 989 miles of gas distribution line. Customers recognize the need to access reliable, affordable, safe energy and depend on natural gas service and employees for this need.

“Clarksville gas employees demonstrate their daily commitment to the safe delivery of natural gas service and we recognize their commitment to the community today and every day,” said Troy Jones, Clarksville Gas Department Manager.

Clarksville Gas & Water invites you to join them in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our country. As the cleanest-burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

“Please join us as we recognize our natural gas utility employees for their expertise in the field of natural gas,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas & Water General Manager. “Employees demonstrate exceptional performance with focus on safety in the delivery of natural gas service to our community and I am very proud to recognize them today,” said Riggins.

Learn more about the environmental, safety and cost benefits of natural gas or how your natural gas system works by contacting the Clarksville Gas Department at 931.645.7422 or online, https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/251/Gas

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

