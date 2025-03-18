79.1 F
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Trenton Road, Hazelwood Road water outage and road closure planned for water valve replacement

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Tuesday, March 18th at 9:00pm and will turn off water service on Trenton Road from Timberdale Drive to Marla Drive and on Hazelwood Road from Man O War Boulevard to Trenton Road.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

Hazelwood Road will be closed starting at 7:00pm from Heather Drive to Trenton Road. Traffic will be detoured to Trenton Road and Heather Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 2:00am on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

