79.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Identify Homicide Victim in Campville Mobile Home Park Tragedy
News

Clarksville Police Identify Homicide Victim in Campville Mobile Home Park Tragedy

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, at the Campville Mobile Home Park on Cedarcrest Drive as 54-year-old Thomas Gray Jr. of Clarksville. His next of kin have been notified.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Clarksville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Thomas Gray Jr. during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they grieve this tragic loss. We remain committed to pursuing justice on his behalf and will continue to dedicate all necessary resources to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Police report Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Peachers Mill Road; Second Collision Causes Traffic Delays
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information