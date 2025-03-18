Clarksville Police Identify Homicide Victim in Campville Mobile Home Park Tragedy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, at the Campville Mobile Home Park on Cedarcrest Drive as 54-year-old Thomas Gray Jr. of Clarksville. His next of kin have been notified.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Clarksville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Thomas Gray Jr. during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they grieve this tragic loss. We remain committed to pursuing justice on his behalf and will continue to dedicate all necessary resources to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.