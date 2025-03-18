Gateway Chamber Orchestra Unveils Enchanting Spring Concert Series

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is proud to announce its new “Get to Know the GCO” spring Chamber Music Series. As one of the leading chamber orchestras in the county, the GCO has captivated audiences for over a decade with their artistry and passion.

This new series will feature string quartets and other small ensembles performing captivating Chamber Music in a variety of beautiful and historic venues throughout Clarksville.

Concert dates and locations are as follows:

Sunday, March 30th – 3:00pm – Customs House Museum

– Customs House Museum Sunday, April 13th – 3:00pm – First Presbyterian Church

– First Presbyterian Church Sunday April 27th – 3:00pm – Grace Lutheran Church

Ticket packages can also be purchased for all three concerts.

Maestro Gregory Wolynec expressed his enthusiasm for the new concert series, stating, “I am thrilled that GCO has found such a creative new way to engage our community with great music by presenting three concerts in these special locations throughout our community. These intimate gatherings will provide audiences with a great opportunity to not just hear, but also interact with, our talented musicians.”

For more information, including concert dates, programs, and ticketing details, please visit the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s official website at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally recognized American cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in Clarksville, TN.

The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008 and has grown into a classically modeled chamber orchestra composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the community.

