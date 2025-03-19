64 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Baseball Faces Southern Indiana in Wednesday Afternoon Contest
Sports

APSU Baseball Faces Southern Indiana in Wednesday Afternoon Contest

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball Hosts Southern Indiana in Highly Anticipated Rematch. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Baseball Hosts Southern Indiana in Highly Anticipated Rematch. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts Southern Indiana in a midweek matchup on Wednesday starting at 12:00pm CT at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Leading Off

Austin Peay State University comes off a big win at Tennessee Tech University on Tuesday in a six-homer run-rule victory over the Golden Eagles. The Governors scored 13 runs on 16 hits over eight innings, highlighted by John Bay’s two-homer performance at the plate.

Facing the Screaming Eagles

Series History

Austin Peay leads the all-time series 5-1 after falling to the Screaming Eagles by a score of 4-6  in their midweek contest on March 11th.

About the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

At The Plate

The Southern Indiana offense is currently hitting .312 which ranks second in the OVC. As a team, the Screaming Eagles have recorded 41 extra-base hits, including four home runs, 32 doubles, five triples, and have tallied 100 RBI.

On The Mound

Southern Indiana has a team ERA of 7.32 which ranks fifth in the OVC. Over 19 games, the Screaming Eagles have allowed 146 runs, 131 earned, and have held opponents to a .260 batting average.

Broadcast Information

The midweek contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Baseball Dominates Tennessee Tech with Explosive Offense, Run-Rule Finish
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information