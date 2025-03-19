APSU Baseball Faces Southern Indiana in Wednesday Afternoon Contest

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts Southern Indiana in a midweek matchup on Wednesday starting at 12:00pm CT at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Leading Off

Austin Peay State University comes off a big win at Tennessee Tech University on Tuesday in a six-homer run-rule victory over the Golden Eagles. The Governors scored 13 runs on 16 hits over eight innings, highlighted by John Bay’s two-homer performance at the plate.

Facing the Screaming Eagles

Series History

Austin Peay leads the all-time series 5-1 after falling to the Screaming Eagles by a score of 4-6 in their midweek contest on March 11th.

About the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

At The Plate

The Southern Indiana offense is currently hitting .312 which ranks second in the OVC. As a team, the Screaming Eagles have recorded 41 extra-base hits, including four home runs, 32 doubles, five triples, and have tallied 100 RBI.

On The Mound

Southern Indiana has a team ERA of 7.32 which ranks fifth in the OVC. Over 19 games, the Screaming Eagles have allowed 146 runs, 131 earned, and have held opponents to a .260 batting average.

Broadcast Information

The midweek contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.