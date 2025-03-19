APSU Men’s Tennis Travels to St. Louis for Match with Drake

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team heads to St. Louis, Missouri for a Thursday 11:30am match against Drake, at the St. Clair Racquet Club.

Austin Peay (4-6, 0-2 ASUN) fell 5-2 to Lipscomb on March 16th in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Despite taking the early doubles point, Glen Arnet took the APSU Govs’ lone singles win with his 6-4, 6-4 match against Antoine Testaud de Marchain on court five.

Drake (5-8, 0-1 Summit) most recently defeated Chicago State 7-0 on March 11th.

This will be the first meeting of the two teams.

