APSU Softball Adjusts Schedule, Hosts Lipscomb Friday and Saturday

Weather Forces Change: Austin Peay State University Softball vs. Lipscomb Series Moved to Friday-Saturday. (Bre Tolbert)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather expected in Clarksville  Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team has moved its Atlantic Sun Conference weekend series against Lipscomb to a Friday-Saturday series beginning with a single game on Friday starting at 4:00pm against the Bisons at Cathi Maynard Park.

Following the Friday contest against Lipscomb, the Governors and Bisons will conclude the series with the regularly-scheduled Saturday doubleheader beginning a 1:00pm.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information