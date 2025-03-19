68.2 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball Continues Rise, Receiving Votes in NFCA Rankings

By News Staff
Red-Hot Austin Peay State University Softball Earns Votes in NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballLouisville, KY – After extending its program-record winning streak to 22 games following a 3-0 start to Atlantic Sun Conference play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team is receiving votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll for the second time in program history, the NFCA announced Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University’s five votes in the poll are the most in program history and surpasses its two votes received, February 15th, 2022 which marked its inaugural appearance in any Division I Top 25 poll.

The Governors’ 25 wins are the most in the ASUN and tied for the ninth-most in the NCAA. Each of eight other teams that best the Governors’ 25-win total this season are ranked at least No. 22 in the NFCA Coaches Poll, with seven appearing in the Top 10. The Governors are 1-0 against Top 25 teams this season after defeating No. 22 Florida Atlantic, March 1st, at Cathi Maynard Park.

The Governors have not lost a game since first game of the second weekend and are outscoring opponents 161-45 – or by 5.3 runs per game – during their extended winning streak. Most recently, APSU swept Bellarmine in its ASUN Conference series opener, its first series sweep since April 2023.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill, Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and ranks Top 25 nationally in hits (255, 20th), home runs (36, 24th), RBI (183, 23rd), runs per game (7.04, 24th), doubles per game (1.71, 25th), runs (197, 25th).

Under Stanfill’s tutelage, the Governors are 176-129 with a postseason appearance across every non-COVID-shortened season.

Austin Peay State University’s 25 wins through 28 games this season already are the 11th most in program history with 24 games remaining in the 2025 slate.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
