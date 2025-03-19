Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Welcomes Gracie Armstrong as Assistant Director

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Director Christina Riedel announces the appointment of Gracie Armstrong as the new Assistant Library Director for the County.

Gracie Armstrong joins the team with over fifteen years of extensive experience in the public library sector, bringing a wealth of knowledge and dedication to the community. Throughout her career, she has served in various capacities at the Stewart County Public Library, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, and the Red River Regional Library.

Her diverse experience encompasses library management, circulation, information services, youth programs, and cataloging. Among her notable achievements is her initiative to launch the Library Book Bus for Stewart County, aimed at enhancing literacy access for families.

Gracie holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management and Organizational Development from Bethel University and is a graduate of the Tennessee State Library & Archives Public Library Management Institute.

“We are truly excited to welcome Gracie Armstrong back to our library staff,” stated Library Director Christina Riedel. “Her return represents renewed hope and vitality for our team, and we look forward to the innovative initiatives she will introduce to our community. Gracie’s passion and experience will undoubtedly enhance our service offerings.”

In her capacity as Assistant Library Director, Gracie will play a pivotal role in leading, coordinating, and managing library operations, ensuring that the diverse needs of our patrons are continually met.

“I am genuinely enthusiastic about rejoining the team at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. This role profoundly resonates with me, and I am eager to collaborate with my colleagues to positively impact our community,” expressed Gracie Armstrong.

Gracie resides in Dover with her family, which includes her husband, Ryan, their children, Jathan and Chloe, and their beloved dog, Chewy. Together, they exemplify the warmth and connection that libraries aspire to cultivate within the community.

For information about the Library, visit mcgtn.org/publiclibrary.