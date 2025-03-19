KAACT Hosts Vibrant Lunar New Year Celebration at APSU

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Morgan University Center Ballroom was transformed this year as the Korean American Association of Clarksville, Tennessee (KAACT) hosted its annual Lunar New Year Celebration, ushering in 2025 – the year of the Blue Snake.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden were joined by leaders of our local Asian community as well as elected officials from Clarksville and Montgomery County. Also in attendance were Fort Campbell Chief of Staff Colonel Dennis Kirby and Sam Nienow representing Congressman Mark Green.

The evening featured remarks by local leaders and several titans of local industry, e.g., Hankook Tire, LG Electronics, LG Chem, Shimhung Global USA, and others.

Presentations were made, including one from Mayor Golden to KAACT President Kon Kenney. Golden said, “It brings me immense joy to stand here before you today with my beautiful wife Sara and our daughter Mia, as we celebrate this vibrant and meaningful occasion – Lunar New Year. Thanks for all you do.”

After the presentations, guests anxiously found their way to the sprawling buffet loaded with Korean favorite dishes and then enjoyed the evening’s entertainment, which featured authentic Korean music, costumes, drums, and dancing.

