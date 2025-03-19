Montgomery County’s Easter Egg Hunt Takes Flight with Helicopter Egg Drop

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is thrilled to host its second free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12th, 2025, at the Lacrosse Field inside Civitan Park (650 Bellamy Lane)!

This year’s event features a helicopter egg drop and the inaugural Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt. Designed for all ages and abilities, this family-friendly celebration promises a fun-filled experience for everyone.

Egg Hunt Schedule:

Ages 0–2 | 10:00am.

Ages 3–5 | 10:30am.

Ages 6–8 | 11:00am.

Ages 9+ | 11:30am.

In a new partnership, Montgomery County Parks & Recreation is teaming up with the Austin Peay State University College of STEM’s aviation program to bring an unforgettable experience to this year’s event—a helicopter egg drop! This thrilling addition will make the hunt even more spectacular for attendees of all ages.

About Our Partners

Austin Peay : The Austin Peay State University Aviation Science Program is the only four-year rotary-wing flight program in the state of Tennessee, and one of only two in the southeastern United States. Designed to transform students with no aviation experience into successful program graduates, the APSU Aviation Science program is staffed by full-time faculty, well experienced in rotary-wing aviation training. Successful students receive a well-rounded undergraduate education in addition to the ability to obtain FAA Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor certification, making graduates more competitive in the career market. For more information, visit apsu.edu/aviation.

: The Austin Peay State University Aviation Science Program is the only four-year rotary-wing flight program in the state of Tennessee, and one of only two in the southeastern United States. Designed to transform students with no aviation experience into successful program graduates, the APSU Aviation Science program is staffed by full-time faculty, well experienced in rotary-wing aviation training. Successful students receive a well-rounded undergraduate education in addition to the ability to obtain FAA Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor certification, making graduates more competitive in the career market. For more information, visit apsu.edu/aviation. Montgomery County Parks & Recreation : Dedicated to developing and maintaining quality parks, preserving natural areas, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing recreational opportunities for all Montgomery County residents and visitors.

: Dedicated to developing and maintaining quality parks, preserving natural areas, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing recreational opportunities for all Montgomery County residents and visitors. Progressive Directions : A nonprofit organization serving Middle and West Tennessee for over 40 years, PDI supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through innovative programs that foster pride, dignity, and independence.

: A nonprofit organization serving Middle and West Tennessee for over 40 years, PDI supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through innovative programs that foster pride, dignity, and independence. Fortera Credit Union: A not-for-profit financial cooperative who offers memberships to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in one of its service regions; by joining an affiliated partner; or if one of your immediate family members is a Fortera member. Their service regions include Montgomery, Stewart, Chester, Decatur, Lewis, McNairy, and Perry counties in Tennessee or Christian, Trigg, Todd, McLean, and Webster counties in Kentucky. Residents of other counties in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas may also be eligible.

Join us for an egg-citing day of fun, community, and adventure at Civitan Park on April 12th!