Austin Peay State University Kicks Off Outdoor Track Season at Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational

Clarksville, TN – With the outdoor season now behind it, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team opens its outdoor season at Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, Friday-Saturday at the George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, Georgia.

Austin Peay State University begins its weekend with the hammer toss, with Chloe Peterson, Marcia Dejesus, and Emma Tucker competing Friday in the 10:30am CT event. Ja’Kyah Montgomery then will begin Saturday with the high jump at 11:00am.

The Governors concluded a six-meet indoor season with a fifth-place finish at the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Indoor Championship, February 27th-28th, in Louisville, Kentucky, in which six Govs earned podium finishes.

Led by second-year head coach Asha Gibson-Smith, the Governors make their second trip to Georgia Tech’s event in as many years.

The last time the Governors trekked to Atlanta, now Austin Peay alumnae highlighted the meet with a second-place finish in the 800-meter dash and helped APSU secure a third-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay.

During its indoor season, the Governors posted five Top 40 marks in the NCAA South Region. Individually, Emma Tucker had Top 35 marks in both the weight throw (58′ 4.5″, 27th and the shot put (43′ 9.75″, 31st)

Participating Team (16)

Austin Peay State University, Georgia Tech, Alabama-Birmingham, Auburn, Belmont, Connecticut, Georgia, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Mercer, Missouri, Middle Tennessee, North Georgia, Manhattan, Vanderbilt

The Lineup

Friday

Hammer Toss (10:30am): Chloe Peterson, Marcia Dejesus, Emma Tucker

Shot Put (4:30pm): Neveah Schmeling, Marcia Dejesus, Chloe Peterson, Emma Tucker

Long Jump (6:00pm): Gabrielle Miller, Emmani Roberts, Denim Goddard, Madelyn Kocik

100-Meter Dash (5:20pm): Gabrielle Hoskins, Seven Pettus, Alijanae Cole

1500-Meter (6:00pm): Ashley Doyle

5000-Meter (7:30pm): Shaye Foster, Mary Kate French

Saturday

High Jump (11:00am): Ja’Kyah Montgomery

Pole Vault (11:00am): Myra Eriksson

Triple Jump (11:00am_: Emmani Roberts, Ja’Kyah Montgomery, Denim Goddard, Madelyn Kocik

Discus (11:00am): Chloe Peterson, Marcia Dejesus, Emma Tucker

4×100-Meter Relay (12:00pm): Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, Seven Pettus, Gabrielle Miller

400-Meter Dash (12:45pm): Amani Shariff, Isis Banks, Shaniya Davis, Jaedyn Stalnecker

200-Meter Dash (2:05pm): Busiwa Asinga, Talin Segree, Mia McGee, Alexis Arnett,

4×400-Meter Relay (2:45pm): Alexis Arnett, Mia McGee, Busiwa Asinga, Taylin Segree

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

Austin Peay State University Track and Field team participates in Alabama-Birmingham’s Spring Invitational, March 28th-29th, at the UAB Track and Field Complex in Birmingham, Alabama.