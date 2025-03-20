39.4 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Struggles Against Drake, Fall 7-0 in St. Louis Matchup

APSU Men's TennisSt. Louis, MO – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Drake Thursday at the St. Clair Racquet Club.

Austin Peay (4-7, 0-2 ASUN) did not receive the early doubles point as they fell on courts one and two. Will Ecklund and Benjamin Johnson defeated Giovanni Becchis and Sota Minami, 6-1 on the first court. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell to Christian Winstead and Logan Tomovski, 3-6 on court two. 

Glen Arnet earned the Govs’ sole singles win with his 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) win over Logan Tomovski on the fifth court. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for a March 23rd 12:00pm CT match at North Florida. 

Results

Double

  1. Will Ecklund/Benjamin Johnson def. Giovanni Becchis/Sota Minami, 6-1
  2. Christian Winstead/Logan Tomovski def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 6-3
  3. Adan Tarquino/Jose Alessandro Hernandez Frias and Javier Tortajada/Aeneas Schaub, abandoned at 5-5

Singles

  1. Christian Winstead def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
  2. Jose Alessandro Hernandez Frias def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7)
  3. Benjamin Johnson def. Tom Bolton, 6-3, 6-2
  4. Aaron Dawson def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-3, 6-1
  5. Glen Arnet def. Logan Tomovski, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6)
  6. Will Ecklund def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-2, 6-3
