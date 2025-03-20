Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Struggles Against Drake, Fall 7-0 in St. Louis Matchup

St. Louis, MO – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Drake Thursday at the St. Clair Racquet Club.

Austin Peay (4-7, 0-2 ASUN) did not receive the early doubles point as they fell on courts one and two. Will Ecklund and Benjamin Johnson defeated Giovanni Becchis and Sota Minami, 6-1 on the first court. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell to Christian Winstead and Logan Tomovski, 3-6 on court two.

Glen Arnet earned the Govs’ sole singles win with his 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) win over Logan Tomovski on the fifth court.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for a March 23rd 12:00pm CT match at North Florida.

Results

Double

Singles