Austin Peay State University Softball Look to Extend Streak in Three-Game Series with Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team takes a 22-game winning streak into its second Atlantic Sun Conference series against Lipscomb, Friday-Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park. The Governors open the three-game series with a Friday 4:00pm contest before hosting a doubleheader Saturday doubleheader at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay (25-3) swept Bellarmine in its first ASUN Conference series last weekend, extending its program-record winning streak to 22 games, the second-longest active winning streak in the country and one that began with a win at Tarleton State on February 14th.

For just the second time in program history, the Governors are receiving votes (5) in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, marking the program’s first appearance in a Top 25 Poll since receiving two votes in the NFCA’s poll three years ago (2/15/22).

The Governors’ 25 wins are the most in the ASUN and tied for the ninth-most in the NCAA. Each of the eight other teams that best the Governors’ 25-win total this season are ranked at least No. 22 in the NFCA Coaches Poll, with seven appearing in the Top 10. The Governors are 1-0 against Top 25 teams this season after defeating No. 22 Florida Atlantic on March 1st at Cathi Maynard Park.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill, Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and ranks Top 25 nationally in hits (255, 20th), home runs (36, 24th), RBI (183, 23rd), runs per game (7.04, 24th), doubles per game (1.71, 25th), runs (197, 25th).

In addition to their national accolade, senior right-handed pitcher Samantha Miener was tabbed the ASUN Pitcher of the Week after allowing no earned runs across 10.2 innings of work and holding opponents to a .179 batting average. Miener’s award is the first of her career and the first by a Governor this season. She is also the first governor to be tabbed as the ASUN Pitcher of the Week since Jordan Benefiel during the last week of the 2024 regular season (5/6/24).

This weekend’s series, in addition to all Austin Peay State University home softball games, will be live streamed, with Ethan Schmidt on the call.

Between The Lines

Austin Peay State University enters its second ASUN series of the season with an ASUN-best 25 wins on the season.

The Governors’ 25 wins are tied for the ninth-most in the NCAA.

For the second time in program history, Austin Peay State University is receiving votes in the NFCA Division I Coaches Poll.

Austin Peay State University’s 22-game winning streak trails only No. 1 Oklahoma’s 29-game stretch that began last season.

Kiley Campbell leads Austin Peay State University in hits (38), runs (28), doubles (9), triples (4), batting average (.432), slugging percentage (.761), and on-base percentage (.486) – all top-10 marks in the ASUN.

Kiley Hinton, Katie Raper, and Sam Leski all lead APSU with seven home runs, which are tied for second in the ASUN and 85th in the NCAA. The trio also are three of eight Governors with multiple home runs this season.

The reigning ASUN Pitcher of the Week, Samantha Miener leads the Governors’ pitching staff with eight wins across 20 appearances and 67.0 innings.

Ashley Martin is 7-0 on the season with a program-record six saves. She also leads all pitchers with a 1.87 ERA.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb enters the weekend 14-13 and 1-2 in ASUN play.

The Bisons are coming off a 13-4 win, Tuesday, in Nashville. Prior to the midweek against the Roadrunners, Lipscomb earned a 5-4 victory against North Alabama in its ASUN opener, but was shutout in the final two games of the series, 16-0 and 9-0.

Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN with 169 hits. Its bats are led by Alyssa Hastings’ 32 hits, 13 doubles, and .381 batting average.



The Bisons have three pitchers that have posted at least 15.0 innings of work this season. Laine Barefoot leads the trio with a 3.81 ERA, and 8-5 record, and 32 strikeouts across 71.2 innings.



The Bisons are led by Lipscomb alumna Kristin Ryman, who is 567-438-2 across 20 seasons at the helm of Lipscomb softball.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

Austin Peay State University softball hits the road for a three-game, three-day series against Central Arkansas at Farris Field in Conway, Arkansas. The Governors begin the series with a Friday 5:00pm contest against the Bears and later face UCA on Saturday at 1:00pm, and Sunday at 1:00pm.