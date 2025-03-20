Austin Peay State University Students Give Back with Spring Break Service at Land Between the Lakes

Clarksville, TN – During their spring break, a dedicated group of undergraduate students and staff from Austin Peay State University (APSU) embarked on a journey to Land Between the Lakes, Kentucky, as part of the Alternative Break Trips program.

Their mission was to lend a helping hand to friends of Land Between the Lakes. The group participated in shoreline cleanup, split firewood for the park rangers, and worked with endangered species at the Woodlands Nature Station.

One of the highlights of their volunteering experience was the opportunity to see red wolves, bison, elk, and other endangered species, as well as wild bald eagles. During their time in Kentucky, the group also engaged in various impactful activities alongside Park Rangers.

“Volunteering at LBL was an eye-opening experience,” said Trey Troyanni, a senior at APSU. “Not only were we able to clean up the shoreline for future generations to enjoy, but we also were able to play a part in maintaining the delicate balance of the natural ecosystem and learn a little more about the small part that we all have to play.”

About Austin Peay State University’s Alternative Break Trips program

The Alternative Break Trips program at Austin Peay State University, facilitated by the Community Engagement & Sustainability office, catalyzes social consciousness and community building.

Through immersive service experiences, students gain awareness of pressing social issues and cultivate a deep empathy and responsibility towards their fellow human beings. Each of them returns with newfound connections and a renewed commitment to serving others, embodying the university’s ethos of fostering engaged and compassionate citizens.