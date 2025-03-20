Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 20th – 24th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – After a chilly and cloudy start to the week, temperatures in Clarksville-Montgomery County will gradually warm heading into the weekend. Thursday will bring the last bit of lingering showers before the skies clear up, leading to a stretch of mostly sunny days.

However, by late Saturday night into Sunday, rain and potential thunderstorms will make a return, wrapping up the weekend on a wet note.

On Thursday, expect a cloudy morning with a slight chance of showers before 8:00am, followed by clearing skies and a high near 49°F. A brisk northwest wind at 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will add to the chill.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 30°F. Winds will calm, shifting west at 5 to 10 mph before becoming light overnight.

Friday, we will see a welcome warm-up, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 60°F. A light south wind will pick up to 5-10 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph.

It will be partly cloudy Friday night with a low of around 42°F as a steady southwest breeze continues at 10 mph.

Saturday will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and a high near 62°F. A light west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will make for a pleasant afternoon.

Saturday night, we will see increasing clouds, with a slight chance (20%) of showers after 1:00am. Temperatures will dip to around 41°F, with a calm wind turning east-southeast after midnight.

Sunday will be much wetter, with showers likely after 1:00pm and a high of 67°F. Winds will shift southeast at 10 to 15 mph before turning south-southwest, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

There is an increased chance of rain and possible thunderstorms Sunday night before 1:00am, then tapering off to just a few lingering showers. The low will be around 42°F, with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Looking ahead to Monday, the rain will clear out, bringing back sunshine with a high near 61°F.

It will be partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 38°F.

The weekend offers a mix of sunshine and showers, with mild temperatures throughout. Be sure to enjoy the beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday before rain and thunderstorms return on Sunday. Stay prepared for changing conditions, and check for Clarksville Online updates as the weekend progresses!