Fort Campbell’s 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team Deploys to Europe in Force Rotation, Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

Fort Campbell, KY – Approximately 200 Fort Campbell Soldiers departed today as part of a regular rotation of forces to the European theater.

The “Strike” Soldiers of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (2MBCT), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will replace the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO Allies and partners.

Flights will continue through March as the full MBCT deploys to support U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) and U.S. Army V Corps for a wide range of U.S. and international training events alongside our allies and partners. The USAREUR-AF tiered exercise program builds readiness, enhances interoperability and strengthens relationships by providing a joint, multinational environment to prepare Allies and partners to train as they fight.

“This rotation marks an important moment in “Strike” history,” said Col. James Stultz, 2MBCT commander. “This brigade built incredible bonds with our European brothers and sisters in arms during our last rotation, and we are excited to continue to build on those bonds and continue to increase our combined readiness. Under the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative, we are returning as a more mobile, more lethal, more resilient force and we look forward to applying that to training events alongside our fellow NATO forces.”

2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team Soldiers will be stationed in Germany, Romania, Poland, and elsewhere.

Also today at Fort Campbell, 2MBCT conducted a change of command ceremony and colors casing ceremony. The casing ceremony, a time-honored military tradition, serves as a visual representation of the unit’s readiness, marking the moment when the unit’s colors are temporarily removed from home station until their return.

A change of command ceremony marks the transition between commanding officers. The 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, and community leaders wished a fond farewell to Stultz, and welcomed Col. Duke Reim, who will join Soldiers departing for Europe in the coming days.

“It is with profound humility and immense pride that I stand here before you today,” said Reim. “I’m excited for the honor of leading the sons and daughters entrusted to us by the families across this nation.”