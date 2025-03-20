Shakespeare with a Twist! “Twelfth Night” Goes Sloshed at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Unwind after a long week and the Roxy Regional Theatre Friday, March 21st at 7:00pm for the latest installment in our hit Sloshed-Speare series, William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night — or at least some version of it!

Come and get in some laughs as our band of merry readers takes on this classic with a plot revolving around mistaken identity and deception. Tickets are only $5.00 and, for each additional $5.00 donation, an actor of your choosing will have to pull a prompt out of a hat to perform. Will they be forced to read their lines in a ridiculous accent? Sing the rest of the scene? Hop up and down on one leg while patting their head and rubbing their stomach?

There’s only one way to find out! Join us while we entertain and educate audiences with a fresh and modern-ish take on the works of the literary lush himself — with some adult beverages thrown in!

While Sloshed-Speare incorporates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, we advocate and encourage the need for responsible drinking and designated drivers. Furthermore, we require all players to have a designated driver for every performance. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1.800.662.4357.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

