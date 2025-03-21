APSU Softball Rolls Past Lipscomb at Cathi Maynard Park, 9-1

Clarksville, TN – Led by sophomore Katie Raper’s two home runs, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team extended its winning streak to 23 following a 9-1, six-inning Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Lipscomb, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (26-3, 4-0 ASUN) used its 12th double-digit hitting performance to secure its fourth ASUN win of the season. Led by Raper’s three hits in as many trips to the plate, four Governors had multiple hits on the game, while Sam Leski paced the team with four RBI.

Lipscomb (14-14, 1-3 ASUN) got on the board first, with the nation’s leader in doubles, Alyssa Hastings, leading the game off with a double and later being brought in on a one-out single. Starting pitcher – and reigning ASUN Pitcher of the Week – Samantha Miener fanned the next two Bisons to step into the batter’s box.

In the bottom of the frame, Kylie Campbell and Sammie Shelander both reached base off a single and hit by a pitch, respectively, and were brought home following Sam Leski’s three-run homer over the centerfield wall. Just six pitches later, Raper had her first home run of the game – and eighth of the season – to extend the Governors’ advantage to 4-1 after one inning of play.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, Sammie Shelander’s eighth double of the season drove in Brie Howard. Raper and Kayleigh Roper then chalked up RBI singles to further extend the lead, now, to 7-1 through three frames.

After Miener and the APSU defense posted a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, Raper’s second home run of the afternoon came on the second pitch of the bottom of the fifth. Leski then ended the game an inning later with a two-out RBI single to spark run-rule.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 9-1), 6.0 IP, 6H, 1R, 1ER, 3BB, 2K, 27 BF, 94 pitches

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay extended its program-record winning streak to 23 games, which is the second-longest active winning streak in the NCAA and trails only No. 1 Oklahoma’s 31-straight wins.

The Governors captured their 26th win of the season, tied for their eighth-most in a single season in program history.

After tallying three today, the Governors now have 39 on the season, tied for the third most in a single season in program history.

Katie Raper’s two home-run performance marked the third time a Governor had sent multiple balls over the wall this season, joining Sammie Shelander against UMass Lowell (March 8) and her own two-homer performance against Saint Joseph’s (February 8th) during the opening weekend of the season.

Raper now leads Austin Peay State University with nine home runs this season, tied for the 13th-most in a single season in program history and the 22nd-most by a Governor in a career.

With her home run in the bottom of the first inning, Sam Leski tallied her eighth of the season, which is the 17th-most in a single season in program history and the 27th-most by a Governor in a career.

Leski also had a career-high four RBI in the win against the Bisons.

Samantha Miener tossed her second complete game of the season and ninth of her APSU career. The senior right-handed pitcher improved to 9-1 on the season.

With her two hits on the day, Kiley Campbell moved to sole possession of fifth all-time in career hits with 203.

Austin Peay State University improved to 11-1 when tallying double-digit hits this season.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team closes its second ASUN series of the season with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1:00pm. Following the series against the Bisons, Austin Peay State Universityfaces Central Arkansas in a three-day series, March 28th-30th, at Farris Field in Conway, Arkansas.